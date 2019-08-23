Man taken to hospital after car flips over in Eastbourne street

A man has been taken to hospital after a car flipped over in a suburban road in Eastbourne.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 6.45pm to the accident in Motcombe Road, Eastbourne, as there were reports one person was trapped in the vehicle.

The flipped-over car in Motcombe Road, Eastbourne

Two fire engines were sent to the scene and released the man from the car.

Concerned members of the public were seen trying to help the man before the emergency services arrived.

He was left in the care of paramedics, who took him to Eastbourne Hospital.

Firefighters left the scene at 7.50pm.

Sussex Police confirmed their attendance and said two people in the car sustained minor injuries.

The ambulance service has been approached for more information.