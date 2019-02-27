Headlines More Headlines >>

Jobs
Motorist seriously injured in Worthing crash
Greggs recalls product
‘Roadworks are costing us trade’: Eastbourne shopowners speak out over town centre disruption
Body found at Seaford Head identified as Hastings man
Month of road closures for sewerage works to be discussed at Pevensey meeting
What to do in East Sussex during the Easter holidays
Rail union to mark three years of campaigning against Southern over driver-only operation
Bluebells have come early and the stunning walks at Arlington are due to open
Classic car show will take place in Pevensey Bay this weekend
Langney Shopping Centre hits bum note over toilet issue
Month of road closures for sewerage works to be discussed at Pevensey meeting
Rail union to mark three years of campaigning against Southern over driver-only operation
Huge rise in electric car ownership in Sussex but charging point infrastructure still ‘patchy’, investigation reveals
Transport
These are the best airlines in Europe, according to TripAdvisor
This is why rail services between Eastbourne and Lewes are delayed this afternoon
Eastbourne Magistrates Court results for March 27
Large Eastbourne cannabis factory uncovered by police due to 'strong odour'
Sussex mother-of-two killed by 'obsessed' family friend who then killed himself
Payroll supervisor charged with fraudulently taking £54,000 from Gardners Books
New free school to open in Hailsham
Teachers quit profession over workload and bureaucracy
Domestic abuse support scheme at Eastbourne school
New special educational needs facilities for Hailsham school signed off
This East Sussex school will ban cars for a day in air quality and safety campaign
‘Roadworks are costing us trade’: Eastbourne shopowners speak out over town centre disruption
Rail union to mark three years of campaigning against Southern over driver-only operation
Huge rise in electric car ownership in Sussex but charging point infrastructure still ‘patchy’, investigation reveals
Customer service is just as important online
Eastbourne election candidate says she was ‘wrong’ to make ‘dead Tory’ Facebook comment
Here are the candidates for the Wealden District Council elections
What you need to know about voting in the Eastbourne Borough Council elections
Sussex MP opens up about ‘vile abuse’ over Brexit
Extension to listed Eastbourne church planned
Bluebells have come early and the stunning walks at Arlington are due to open
RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch: Top 20 birds in East Sussex in pictures
Huge rise in electric car ownership in Sussex but charging point infrastructure still ‘patchy’, investigation reveals
RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch results revealed for East Sussex
Crohn’s sufferer from Eastbourne to run London race for charity close to his heart
New initiative aims to give Hastings and Eastbourne babies the best start in life
Eastbourne DGH moving closer to full seven-day service
Therapist to the stars plans walk and talk across Sussex to raise awareness of mental health
Eastbourne Police make £1,000 donation to Chaseley Trust
