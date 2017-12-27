Man stabbed in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attack on a man in Eastbourne in the early hours of Saturday (December 23).

The 22-year-old local man was out socialising with friends when the assault took place sometime between 2.45am and 3.30am in Langney Road.

He was treated at Eastbourne District General Hospital for a stab wound to his upper arm which required stitches..

Six people were arrested.

Detective Constable Paul Kelly said, “Eastbourne town centre was busy with people enjoying the pre-Christmas festivities and this appears to be an unprovoked attack.

“We are urging anyone who witnessed this incident to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 218 of 23/12.”

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A man aged 26, two men aged 20, a man aged 18 and two 14-year-old boys, all from Eastbourne, were arrested on suspicion of affray. After being interviewed they were released under investigation.