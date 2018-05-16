Man seriously injured after being thrown off horse near Hailsham

A man has been seriously injured after being thrown from a horse yesterday (Tuesday).

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to the scene on the A271 by the Boship roundabout in Lower Horsebridge at 5.50pm.

Photo by Dan Jessup

The patient was air lifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with potentially serious injuries, said SECAmb.

There was significant delays on the road as the horse, said to be drawing a cart, ran through the area.

Police reportedly received a number of calls from people seeing a horse-drawn cart with only a dog on board.