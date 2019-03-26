Man sentenced for racially aggravated threats and kicking a police officer in Hailsham incident

A man has been sentenced for racially aggravated threats, lashing out at a police officer and drink driving according to a court document

Christopher Rickards, 36, of Thornton Place, Horley, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated threatening behaviour, The offence took place at Hailsham on November 17.

SEE ALSO: Eastbourne woman bites security guard and attacks people in town centre incident

He also indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer by kicking him at Hailsham and to driving a Ford Focus on Woodacres Way, Hailsham, on the same date according to the document.

Rickards pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or MOT.

He was fined £400. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 25 months. He was ordered to pay £75 in compensation.

See also: Eastbourne man who went on 3k shoplifting spree spared jail but banned from the Beacon Centre

See also: Driver escapes ban at Eastbourne after unknowingly eating chocolate brownies laced with cannabis