Man seen masturbating outside Eastbourne school
As children were going into school this week in Eastbourne a man was seen masturbating outside the gates.
A parent of students at Ratton School in Park Avenue has shared an email she got about the incident on Monday (November 22).
In the email from assistant year leader Kirsty Cox, the parent was told her child had ‘witnessed an unpleasant incident outside of school’.
The email said a number of students saw the man and gave statements to school staff that afternoon.
Mrs Cox said in the email, “The incident involves a man masturbating in his car outside of school this morning as the students were on their way in. I have reported this to the police and we have staff on duty outside of school as the students leave and they will be made aware and on the look out for the man or his car.”
Sussex Police and Ratton School have been approached for more information.