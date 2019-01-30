Man released under investigation after Hailsham bomb scare

A man who was arrested on suspicion of a bomb hoax in The Diplocks, Hailsham, has been released under investigation.

Many people, including children, were evacuated from their homes on Monday evening (January 28) after a suspicious package was discovered on a wall.

Police on scene at the incident in The Diplocks, Hailsham, on Monday night. Photo by Dan Jessup

Man arrested on suspicion of ‘bomb hoax’ after Hailsham incident

A 100 metre cordon was put in place by police and a bomb squad was called in at around 7pm.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team carried out a specialist examination of the package and conducted a safe and controlled explosion.

Sussex Police said a 24-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of a bomb hoax – communicating false information – following the incident.

The force said on Wednesday (January 30) he has been released under investigation.

Chief Inspector Rosie Ross said, “We would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding this evening while this incident was dealt with.

“The cordon was placed around the area as a safety precaution while we waited for the EOD unit to arrive and inspect the package.

“The EOD unit securely disposed of the package and subsequently it was determined that the item which had resembled an explosive device, was a hoax.”