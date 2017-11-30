Man missing from Pevensey Bay

Police are searching for Denim Graven, who is missing from Pevensey Bay.

The 31-year-old was reported missing from Castle View Caravan Site at about 2.45am on Thursday (30 November), however he also has links to Eastbourne and Rother.

Officers are concerned for Denim due to his vulnerability, and he is not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone.

He is white, about 5’10”, of medium build, with a shaved head. He is likely to be wearing a grey tracksuit.

If you have any information about Denim’s whereabouts, please report it online or call 101 quoting serial 61 of 30/11.