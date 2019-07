A man who had been missing from the address where he was staying in Eastbourne has been found safe, police confirmed.

Shaminder Randhay, 27, had not been seen at the address in the town since Wednesday (3 July), police said.

Police confirmed he was found safe in Eastbourne this morning.

