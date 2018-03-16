Man kicked gull to death in Eastbourne, say RSPCA

The RSPCA is appealing for information about a man who officers say kicked a gull to death in Eastbourne.

The animal charity has released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident, which took place in Terminus Road on Friday March 2, at about 12.45pm.

CCTV image released by the RSPCA

Witnesses said the man kicked the gull twice after it swooped to grab his food.

The injured gull died shortly after as a result of its injuries, say the RSPCA. The police and the RSPCA were informed.

The investigation is now being led by the RSPCA.

RSPCA Inspector Alison Edwards said, “This is an unacceptable way to treat a wild animal. We’d like to speak to anyone who recognises this man or who saw what happened to the gull.

“They can contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line in confidence on 0300 123 8018.”