Man jailed for using fake licence

A Boston man who admitted using a forged Portuguese driving licence for 15 years - and which he convinced police was genuine on three occasions, including a conviction for drink-driving - has been jailed for four months.

Helder Neves, 36, was finally caught by the DVLA after he tried to exchange the counterfeit document for a British driving licence.

Lincoln Crown Court heard that during those 15 yeaes, he had been stopped by the police on three occasions andmanaged to persuade officers that the document was legitimate including on one occasion where he was convicted for drink-driving.

Jon Dee, mitigating, said Neves was “completely frank” when he was interviewed by the police.

Mr Dee told the court: “He was a young man when he came to this country and was told by a more experienced colleague that he needed this document to obtain work.

Neves, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston, admitted using a fraudulent driving licence.

Passing sentence Recorder Graham Huston told Neves he had been fully aware his licence was false, adding: “If you had been in an accident your insurance would not have been valid.”