Man injured in Willingdon incident

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to an incident in Willingdon this afternoon (Monday).

Police were called to a house in Gorringe Drive just before midday, where a 79-year-old man living there had suffered cuts to his body and an arm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said he was taken by road ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where his condition is currently assessed as serious but not life-threatening.

They added nobody has been arrested and police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance said the helicopter was called to an ‘accidental injury’ at 11.28am.