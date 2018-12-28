Man in critical condition after fall from cliff near Beachy Head

A man in his forties is critically injured after falling 40m from a cliff near Beachy Head, police said.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at 3.20pm yesterday (December 27).

The man was airlifted to hospital where he is being treated for chest and spinal injuries, emergency services said.

Sussex Police said: "The victim, a man in his forties, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious chest and spinal injuries, where he remains in a critical condition."



A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Yesterday (Thursday) at 3.20pm we sent an ambulance and two cars to a patient who had fallen 40m down a cliff near Beachy Head.

"The patient was conscious but suffered a head injury and was on a ledge so was lifted clear by the Coastguard helicopter. They then rendezvoused with the HEMs helicopter at Shoreham airport and Hems took the patient to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton."