Police have named the man whose body was recovered from the wreckage of a car below cliffs at Beachy Head last week.

The man has identified as 81-year-old Kenneth Scollay, from Bridlington, Yorkshire.

A police spokesperson said, “His family has been informed and the coroner’s officer is dealing with the incident. His death is not being treated as suspicious.”

A full scale search and rescue operation was launched last Thursday lunchtime after a car was seen to plunge from the cliffs.