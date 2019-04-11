Man had heroin and crack cocaine at Eastbourne

A man has been sentenced for having Class A drugs at Eastbourne according to a court document.

David Zauna, 20 of Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, indicated guilty to pleas to charges of being in possession of quantities of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis at Eastbourne on June 7 last year, when he appeared before magistrates.

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

He was fined £240 and given a one year conditional discharge.

See also: Woman narrowly escapes jail after biting security guard and attacking people in Eastbourne town centre

See also: Man jailed for headbutting police officer in Eastbourne