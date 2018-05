A man has died after being found in the town centre this morning (Wednesday).

Police were called following concerns for a member of the public by Lloyds Bank in Terminus Road, shortly before 6am.

Officers performed CPR on the man prior to paramedics’ arrival.

He was later taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead at 8.17am.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.