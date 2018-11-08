Man found dying in doorway of Eastbourne bank

A man was found dying in the doorway of a town centre bank after taking a lethal dose of morphine.

Liam Ray Gilmour, a 29-year-old father of two, was found slumped outside Lloyds Bank in Terminus Road pedestrianised precinct early on May 2.

He had been discovered by the branch cleaner, who had called 999.

Mr Gilmour was with two women, referred to as Tracey and Loouise, who were both homeless and sleeping on the streets.

Police officers rushed to the scene and discovered Mr Gilmour who was not responding and his breathing was shallow.

Constables Alex Morris and Dan Prentice called for an ambulance and began CPR.

They also used a defibrillator which was on the wall of the Tourist Information Centre in Cornfield Road.

Mr Gilmour, who brought his children up with the help of his mother at their home in Woburn Way, was rushed to Eastbourne DGH where A&E staff also tried to save him but he was pronounced dead.

An inquest at Eastbourne today (Thursday) heard Mr Gilmour had asked his mother Gaynor to look after his two children so he could go out on May 1.

In a statement she said, “He was a fun loving person who loved going out. He had a wonderful personality.

“On May 1 he asked me to babysit so he could go out for a little while.

“He didn’t return home so I presumed he would be late but then he didn’t come back.”

A toxicology report revealed Mr Gilmour had been drinking and had taken morphine.

He was almost three times the legal drink drive limit and eight times over the safe limit for morphine consumption.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze recorded a verdict that Mr Gilmour had died from non-dependent drug taking.