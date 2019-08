A man was found dead in a tent on Eastbourne beach on Monday (August 26).

Police were called to reports a man had been found unconscious in a tent at Cow Gap just before 1pm.

Emergency services rushed to the beach but the man, in his 30s and from Eastbourne, was prounounced dead at the scene, police said.

The coroner’s officer has been informed.

Sussex Police said there is no further information available at this time.