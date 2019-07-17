Man found dead at Beachy Head is named

A man found dead at the foot of cliffs at Beachy Head last Wednesday has been named.

He is Michael Texiera Aslan, a 20-year-old student whose home address was Pulborough Avenue in Hampden Park.

His family said a funeral will be held at Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church in Grange Road on Friday July 19 at midday.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “We received a report of a man falling from Beachy Head around 11.20am. A body was spotted by the coastguard helicopter at 12.30pm and duly recovered.”