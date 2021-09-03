Man drowns near Eastbourne cliffs

The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (September 2), heard Christopher Miah, a warehouse operator from St Stephens Gardens in London, was found dead by the Eastbourne coastguard on March 31.

His GP Doctor Philip Reid told the inquest Mr Miah had a history of depression and anxiety, suffered from chronic insomnia, and was prescribed medication.

Dr Reid also said he had to give up work at the age of 28 due to ‘debilitating headaches’ but he was ‘willing to engage with mental health services’.

Detective sergeant Jason Hoadley said Mr Miah’s rucksack was found on March 31 at the top of the cliffs near Beachy Head which contained his ID.

At 2.16pm the coastguard recovered Mr Miah’s body in the sea, the inquest heard.

A post mortem report found although there were external injuries, Mr Miah died from drowning.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze concluded Mr Miah’s took his own life.