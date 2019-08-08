Man dies in industrial accident in Eastbourne

A man has died following an accident on Eastbourne seafront this morning.

Emergency services were called to South Cliff Tower in Bolsover Road after reports a man had been crushed.

Serious incident in Meads SUS-190808-130134001

The air ambulance man was also called and landed on the greens at Holywell in King Edward’s Parade.

No further details have been released about the man, but he is believed to be in his 20s.

The coroner’s officer is currently at the scene and Health & Safety Executive officials are on their way.

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said, “Emergency services have responded to a report of a man being seriously injured by a falling heavy object in Bolsover Road.

“The road is closed while the incident is being dealt with. There are currently no further details.”

An ambulance spokesperson said, “We sent three response cars and an ambulance to Bolsover Road to attend a man serious injured by collapsing scaffolding. The air ambulance also attended.”

An HSE spokesperson said, “HSE is aware of the incident and is supporting police.”

