Man dies at Eastbourne gym

A man has died after collapsing in an Eastbourne gym.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called out to Bannatyne Health Club in Edward Road at around 7.40pm on Monday evening (March 25).

The air ambulance was seen landing in Whitley Recreation Ground, Seaside, at around 7.42pm.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said, “Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone at the scene, efforts to resuscitate a man at the scene proved unsuccessful.”

Sussex Police also confirmed a 57-year-old man had died.

A spokesperson for the force said there are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been referred to the coroner’s officer.