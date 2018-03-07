Man dies after Eastbourne collision

A man who was involved in a collision with a car in Eastbourne in February has died.

Albert Smith, 91, of Wannock Road, Eastbourne, initially went home after the collision on February 11, but later that evening was taken to the Eastbourne District General Hospital where he remained until he died on Monday (March 5).

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the incident and in particular a number of people who stopped to help, but who wouldn’t have been aware of the seriousness of the collision at the time.

Mr Smith was crossing Royal Parade around 6.15pm on Sunday February 11, when he was in collision with a westbound Renault Scenic driven by a 70-year-old woman from Hailsham. He was not thought to have been seriously injured and was taken home by the driver and her passenger.

Sergeant Alan Spicer said, “We are trying to establish the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from anyone who saw it, especially those who stopped to help.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to report it online at or call 101 quoting Operation Jodrell