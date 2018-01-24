Man dies after collision in Eastbourne town centre

A man has sadly died after a collision in the town centre this evening (Wednesday).

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man crossing the road with the junction of St Aubyn’s Road was in collision with a white Ford Transit van travelling westbound along Seaside just after 5pm. Sussex Police say the man, believed to be in his 50s, sadly died at the scene.

The van driver reportedly suffered shock. Police say the A259 Seaside will remain closed in both directions for at least another two hours while investigation work is carried out. A diversion is in place.

Sergeant Dan Pitcher from the roads policing unit said, “We are appealing for witnesses to this fatal collision. If any saw what happened please contact us.”

If you have any information contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Ingham.