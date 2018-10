A man has died after being swept out to sea off the Brighton coast.

Officers received reports in the early hours of Saturday morning a man was in the water.

Police along with members of the Coastguard and ambulance service immediately attended and the man was pulled from the sea.

A police spokesman said: “Unfortunately despite the best efforts of all agencies the man was pronounced deceased.”

Officers are currently informing and supporting his next of kin and investigations are contiuing.

