Man charged with seven sexual assaults on girls and women around Eastbourne

An Eastbourne man has been charged with multiple sexual assaults on girls and women on streets around the town.

Isaac Watson, unemployed, of Victoria Road, has been charged with seven assaults over a five-year period, said police.

According to Sussex Police, the 24-year-old appeared in custody at Hastings Magistrates Court on Monday (May 21) charged with sexually assaulting:

• A 30-year-old woman in Hartfield Road on September 16, 2012;

• A girl under the age of 16 in Ocklynge Road on December 15, 2015;

• A 22-year-old woman in Michel Grove on February 16, 2016

• A 16-year-old girl in Milton Road on July 12, 2016;

• A girl under the age of 16 in Longland Road on September 19, 2017;

• A girl under the age of 16 in Cherry Garden Road on November 23, 2017;

• A 32-year-old woman in Compton Place Road on November 24, 2017.

Police said Watson did not enter any pleas and the case was committed for trial at Lewes Crown Court, with an initial hearing on June 6.

This follows an investigation by detectives from the East Sussex Criminal Investigations team at Eastbourne.