Man charged with drugs offences after search at Eastbourne premises

Police have charged a man with drugs offences following a raid at an Eastbourne business yesterday (Monday).

The Pastry Shop in Seaside was searched by officers during the morning.

Police said that following the raid, Agim Toska, 24, a confectioner, of Milton Road, Eastbourne, was arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He was also charged in the supply of a controlled drug of class B cannabis and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday April 9).