Police investigating a burglary at a house in Boreham Street, near Hailsham, reported on February 11, have arrested and charged a man with the offence.

Anthony Mark Bowles, 36, of Old Vicarage Close, Horam, was also charged with possessing a class B drug, cannabis.

He appeared before Brighton magistrates on Thursday (March 1) and was remanded in custody to appear before them again on Thursday, March 29.