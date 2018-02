A man has been charged and is due to appear in court after a disturbance in Hampden Park on Monday evening.

Sussex Police say following several reports of a disturbance in the Hampden Park area of Eastbourne during the early evening of Monday (February 19), officers arrested 26-year-old Stephen Paul Chapman, of Pride View, Stone Cross, Pevensey.

He was charged with causing criminal damage to a Ford S-Max car and is due to appear before Brighton magistrates today.