Man assaulted three police officers and had offensive weapon in Eastbourne town centre fight.

A man has narrowly avoided a prison sentence after attacking three police officers in an incident in Terminus Road, which involved an offensive weapon according to a court document.

John Power, 31, of Lynnett Road, Dagenham, Essex, pleaded guilty to three offences of assaulting a police officer when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court.

SEE ALSO: Driver arrested at Eastbourne escapes ban after chocolate brownies he ate were unknowingly laced with cannabis The offences took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on November 3 last year He also pleaded guilty to offences of possessing quantities of cocaine and cannabis on the same date and to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a folded belt) in a public place. He was sentenced to one month in prison, suspended for two years. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that there was a ‘serious risk of disorder in a group situation which happened under the influence of drugs and alcohol’. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

