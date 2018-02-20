Man arrested over ‘slavery’ after major operation in Eastbourne

Two men have been arrested following a major operation in Kings Drive last night (Monday, February 19).

Sussex Police says following the warrant at a house in the road a 50-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis and ‘requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour’.

A 31-year-old man, also from Eastbourne, was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis and the possession or control of identity documents with intent to commit fraud.

Both remain in custody for questioning and the investigation is ongoing, said a spokesperson for Sussex Police.