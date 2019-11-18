Man arrested in Eastbourne over murder inquiry is released on bail

A man who was arrested in Eastbourne in connection with a murder investigation has been released on police bail.

The 37-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested in a car park off Langney Road on Thursday evening (November 14), in connection with the murder of a woman in Lewes.

Scene of crime officers set up tents in Ashford Square, Eastbourne

Forensic teams set up tents in Ashford Square, Eastbourne, on Friday afternoon (November 15) as officers investigated the discovery of Nicola Stevenson’s body in a wheelie bin in a park off Landport Road.

Murder investigation leads to Eastbourne street

Meanwhile Richard Canlin, 41 and of no fixed address, has been arrested in connection with the incident and was charged with murder on Sunday (November 17).

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Friday, from the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, said, “The investigation teams have been working tirelessly to progress this case and ensure justice is sought for Nicola and her family and friends.

A man was arrested in Eastbourne after Nicola Stevenson's body was found in a park in Lewes.

“Despite the charging of a man, we are still desperate to hear from anyone who may be able to add to our investigation timeline. We are urging anyone who saw Nicola before her body was found to come forward to us as you may hold vital information to aid our ongoing investigation.

“For those of you living in local community to Nicola, you will still see our officers out and about conducting enquiries; please do go and speak to them if you have anything to add.”

Search and forensic teams have concluded their work at the recreation ground in Lewes but searches will continue at 39-year-old Nicola’s home in nearby Stansfield Road.

Report online or call 101 quoting Operation Stafford.

Murder enquiry launched after woman’s body found in a bin