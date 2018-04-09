Man arrested after Eastbourne crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and failing to stop after a collision on Friday night (April 6).

Emergency services were called to Staveley Road at around 11pm after a white Ford Transit van reportedly collided with a black Citreon C3 then hit a wall.

A police spokesperson said the van’s driver left the scene on foot.

The driver of the Citreon was also treated for minor injuries.

Following this incident, a 29-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested but checked over at Eastbourne District General Hospital.

Police say he was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He has been released under investigation while investigation continues.