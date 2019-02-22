Man allegedly ‘headbutts’ police officer in Eastbourne town centre

A man allegedly headbutted a police officer in Eastbourne town centre on Thursday night (February 21).

Officers were contacted by Southern Railway staff reporting an aggressive passenger on a train at around 8.40pm, police said.

The suspect was located by police in Terminus Road shortly afterwards, where he was detained and arrested.

During this, Sussex Police said he is alleged to have headbutted one of the arresting officers.

A spokesperson for the force said, “Jamie Coyle, 20, unemployed and of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (February 23), charged with assaulting a police officer and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.”