A man has been airlifted to hospital after a car and a bicycle crashed in the town centre this evening (May 5).

Police said officers closed Langney Road in Eastbourne following the collision at the junction with Susans Road at 5.20pm.

Air Ambulance lands on Eastbourne beach

The Air Ambulance was called and landed on the seafront.

Officers said a man had been airlifted to hospital.

Police are still at the scene and the road remains closed.