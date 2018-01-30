Man, 51, in custody after fight at railway station

A 51-year-old man was in custody today (Tuesday, January 30) following a fight at Lewes Railway Station.

British Transport Police were called to the scene at 12.30pm.

A train bound for Eastbourne was halted on the platform, and a witness said an elderly man appeared to have suffered facial injuries and was bleeding.

The fight happened on one of the platforms.

British Transport Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence, being drunk and disorderly and possession of an offensive weapon - a knife.