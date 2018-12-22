Major search for person in River Cuckmere

Emergency services conducted a major search after a person was reported to have fallen in a river in Alfriston.

Newhaven and Birling Gap Coastguard teams were joined by firefighters, ambulance crews, the HART team, police and the police helicopter in a painstaking search of the River Cuckmere at around 8.30pm on Friday night (December 21).

Emergency services on scene in Alfriston after a person reported to have fallen in the river (photo by Dan Jessup)

Newhaven Coastguard said in a statement: “Due to mass flooding of fields and low lands, the search was extended to the entire Cuckmere Valley.

“After five hours of searching, nothing was found and all units stood down. Excellent muti-agency working.”

More to follow.