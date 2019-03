A major road in Newhaven has been closed both ways due to emergency repairs.

The B2109 Drove Road has been closed, traffic reports say, due to emergency repairs at the level crossing.

The emergency repairs are between Railway Approach and the A26 New Road, reports say.

