Major road in Eastbourne to close for three weeks

A main route into Eastbourne will be closed for three weeks next month (April) for resurfacing works.

From Thursday April 4, the A2040 Upper Avenue road will be closed from the roundabout to the junction with Carew Road – a distance of almost a quarter of a mile.

Diversions will be in place until April 18.

On Friday (April 19) until Thursday (April 25), Upper Avenue will be closed from its junction with Bedfordwell Road to the junction with Roborough Close with diversions in place.

East Sussex Highways contractors are carrying out carriageway resurfacing work.

A spokesperson said, “A safe route will be provided for pedestrians and vehicular access for residents and to properties maintained whenever possible.”