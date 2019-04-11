Major power cut hits hundreds of homes across Eastbourne

A major power cut hit hundreds of Eastbourne homes yesterday (April 10).

The area-wide black out affected addresses in Langney, Shinewater, Stone Cross, West Ham and Pevensey on Wednesday evening.

It was also reported to have affected Old Town, and Hampden Park residents reported lights flickering.

The incident was reported to the energy companies just before 9pm.

It was the result of an underground electricity cable fault – according to UK Power Networks.

The company said it received 79 phonecalls about the outage and said it affected scores of postcodes across the area.

It said the power was restored to most areas by midnight.

However, in Old Town some were reported without power until around 11.15am today (Thursday, April 11).

If you experience a power cut you can call UK Power Networks’ 24/7 phone number on 0800 31 63 105 or 105. It is free to call from a mobile or a landline phone.

Alternatively you can receive updates by viewing the live map which is available at www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk