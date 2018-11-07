Major incident in sea off Eastbourne

Emergency services are currently responding to a major incident after a boat overturned in the sea off Eastbourne this evening (Wednesday).

Four people are believed to have been on a trawler – one of a number of vessels in the area – when it capsized around 12 miles off the coast close to the Channel’s main shipping lane.

Eastbourne and Newhaven’s lifeboat crews have been launched and the Coastguard helicopter is also at the scene.

The Herald understands a May Day alert was put out and passing boats discovered the wreckage.

Two people are believed to have been pulled to safety from the water and another two were spotted sitting on the hull of the upturned boat.

No further details have been released.