Major incident in Hampden Park

A major emergency incident is unfolding in Hampden Park this afternoon (Monday).

Dozens of police cars and ambulances were called to the scene in the Parkfield Avenue area of the village as of around 3pm today.

Witnesses have said there has been an incident involving a knife but this has not been confirmed.

Passersby told our reporter a man was ‘jumped on’ by police.

This is a breaking news story, further information to follow.

