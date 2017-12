There have been major delays on the A27 this morning (Monday) due to faulty pedestrian crossing lights at the Ashcombe roundabout in Lewes.

An engineer is en route to fix the lights, according to Highways England, after some motorists have been stuck in queues for hours on the A27 westbound.

Highways England said in a tweet at 10.30am: “We have an engineer on route to the lights now.”