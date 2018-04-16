Major all-night search for missing person in Eastbourne

Emergency teams including a Coastguard helicopter were involved in an all-night search for a missing person last night (Sunday).

Eastbourne Lifeboats joined police, Birling Gap and Eastbourne Coastguard rescue teams, and the search and rescue helicopter from Lydd to look for a missing person in the Beachy Head area into the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Eastbourne Lifeboat (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said nothing was found.

Both Eastbourne lifeboats returned to this station at 5.30am after the volunteer team had been working throughout the night.

The Herald has contacted police and is awaiting further information.