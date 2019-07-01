‘Majestic’ and rare Eastbourne tree is saved after outcry

A “majestic” copper beech tree in Eastbourne has been saved from being chopped down.

Planners today (July 1) rejected an application to remove the Tree Protection Order and fell the large tree in Upper Avenue after more than 600 people signed a petition to save it last week.

The protected tree that is a cause for concern in Upper Avenue, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Resident Jay Nolan, who launched the petition, said, “It’s excellent, I could not be happier. There’s no need for it to be cut down. Thank you to everyone who signed the petition to save it.”

In planning documents submitted to the council the applicant described the tree as a “weed-type” and said it poses a health and safety issue, as well as causing damage to a driveway wall.

But Peter Green, who owns a flat in Beverley Court where the tree is, said to the Herald, “I don’t think anybody here wants the tree to be felled, I don’t.

Peter Green in front of the protected tree in Upper Avenue, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

“Every day I see this beautiful tree, it’s so imposing, it’s majestic. It really does stand out.

“From an environmental point of view I can’t imagine why any council would pull down a tree with a TPO.”

Explaining their decision to refuse the application, planners said, “This is a highly prominent tree of significant ornament and beauty and is considered to be a key aboricultural feature of the local area.

“Its loss would have a significant detrimental impact on the local environment and its enjoyment to the wider public.”

To read the full documents visit the Eastbourne Borough Council planning website using the reference 190478.