Magnificent Motors roaring back

Vintage motor enthusiasts are encouraged to enter Eastbourne’s free annual motoring event Magnificent Motors as it revs back in town to the Western Lawns on May 5 - 6.

With over 600 classic cars, motorbikes, buses and more on display at last year’s extravaganza, this year’s line-up will be bringing even more iconic cars in tow throughout the weekend.

For two days in May, the Western Lawns transforms into a vintage vehicle extravaganza with hundreds of motors on display, live bands, stalls and attractions. From Chrysler Crossfire’s to Mercury Montclair’s, owners of quirky and classic cars and bikes will be coming together to exhibit their vehicles.

Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Enterprise, Cllr Margaret Bannister said: “It’s always an exciting time of year when Magnificent Motors arrives as it signifies the start of Eastbourne’s jam-packed events season!

Last year’s vintage-themed motoring festival attracted a record number of entries, with crowds of people flocking to the Western Lawns to enjoy a weekend of nostalgic fun from classic cars to retro fairground rides.”

The long established event attracts interest from like-minded motor enthusiasts, with both individuals and car clubs having signed up to participate. This year’s car club entries include the likes of the Jaguar Drivers Club, the Lone Star American Car Club and the MG Car Club travelling far and wide to be a part of the exhibit.

The iconic Parade of Motors returns again this year, as hundreds of eye-catching cars rev their engines along Eastbourne’s seafront on Saturday and Sunday. Showing off their pride and joy in the two-day cavalcade are classic car favourites ranging from Morris Minors and MGB Roadsters to Ford Mustangs and Triumph Spitfires. Starting at Fort Fun Car Park and ending at the Western Lawns, the parade of motors is an excellent spectacle that is not to be missed.

Accompanying the vast array of impressive vintage vehicles is a top-notch entertainment line-up on Saturday and Sunday. Playing the perfect blend of old favourites and new hits to sound out the weekend is returning headliner ‘Zachary Dogwood’ plus music from local talent ‘Milton Hide’, ‘Orange Sunshine’ and ‘Marlow’.

The annual festival gives a nod to the vintage novelties that can be experienced in Eastbourne, from art deco music venues and hotels to a bespoke chauffeur-driven ride in a 1920’s Rolls Royce with the Vintage Motoring Co.

To enter a vehicle or for more information visit www.MagnificentMotors.co.uk or call the Eastbourne TIC on 01323 415415.

