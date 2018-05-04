Magnificent Motors is back

Magnificent Motors revs back into town this weekend (May 5 and 6).

More than 900 classic and vintage cars, buses, motorbikes and more will be on display at the free two-day motoring festival, which celebrates its 15th year.

From stylish Jaguars and old school Austins to fancy Ferraris, the Western Lawns will offer a dazzling array of mint condition classics at one of the South Coast’s biggest free motoring extravaganzas.

There will be star cars including a 1930’s Nash Ambassador, fastback Ford Capri 2.8i and Ferrari Spider, gaming fans can also look out for the Crown Victoria LAPD cop car featured in the ‘Need for Speed’ series.

Kicking off with a seafront cavalcade each morning at 10am, hundreds of eye-catching motors will line the seafront from Fort Fun to the Western Lawns, before exhibiting on the seafront lawns.

Cllr Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, said, “Magnificent Motors is the perfect way to kick start a jam-packed summer events season and rev up the Bank Holiday weekend.

“With plenty of nostalgic fun to be had and the chance to nose under a few car bonnets, the seafront market, live music and retro fairground rides all make this a superb event for all ages.”

There will be live music throughout the weekend. Bands will be playing old favourites and new hits to create the musical soundtrack for the weekend.

Zachary Dogwood is returning as headliner and there will be music from local talent Milton Hide, The Orange Sunshine, Chalk Horse Music, Cracks in the Land, Strum ‘n’ Bass, Ben Westwood, Grace and Danger, Elephant Radio, Charmers, Nothing is Real and Jack and Josh.

A wide range of food and drink will be available.