Magistrates Court results from February 12 - February 15

Here are the Magistrates Court results, sitrting at Hastings Magistrates Court, for the Eastbourne area for February 12 - February 15.

February 12:

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

Dominique Langridge, 38, of Dane Road, Seaford, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a letter box and smashing a window at a property in High Street, Seaford, on December 17. She was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

February 13:

Carly Willott, 25, of Royal Sussex Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Percival Road, Eastbourne, on January 10. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence on the same date. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Adam Evenden, 44, of Wilton Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on October 18, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £233 and banned from driving for one year.

February 14:

Vincent Dunstall, 52, of Park Croft, Polegate, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 27 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year. He was ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs.

Jordan Ross, 23, of Carisbrooke Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a custody centre cell at Eastbourne, on June 27. He was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

February 15:

Samantha Jones, 19, of Raymond Close, Seaford, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on June 6 last year. The court made a community order.

Nathan Squires, 20, of Lottbridge Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Seaford on May 7 last year. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a car at Seaford on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 130 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 compensation for the assault and £250 for the damage. He was ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs.