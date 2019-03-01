Magistrates court results for the Eastbourne area from February 18 - February 21

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for February 18-21.

February 18:

Matthew Clarke, 33, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing make-up worth £162.50 from Boots at the Crumbles, Eastbourne, on December 18 last year. He indicated a plea of guilty to stealing make-up, worth £120, from the same store on December 19. He also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing two bottles of spirits worth £54.50, from Waitrose in Eastbourne on November 15 and to stealing meat worth £67.25, from Co-op in Eastbourne, on September 29. He was sentenced to a total of 24 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it involved multiple offences of drug-related thefts, aggravated by similar previous convictions. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

February 19:

Michael Smith, 23, of Granville Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of using threatening behaviour against two women. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 23. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £400 in prosecution costs. Magistrates issued two restraining orders.

February 20:

Mark Spiers, 42, of Archery Walk, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a cigarette of cannabis at Hailsham on December 3. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Emily Gillam, 25, of Summerlands Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes A Class car on the A28 at Westfield, near Hastings, on December 13, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 78 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £570 and banned from driving for 17 months.

February 21:

Gregory Mroz, 35, of Rockhurst Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 25. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone, belonging to the victim on the same date. He pleaded guilty to causing damage to a blind and ceiling at Eastbourne on November 25. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £200 in prosecution costs.