Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for February 4 - February 13.

Here are the latest results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings Magistrate Court, for February 4 - February 13.

February 4:

Daryl Tones, 26, of HMP Lewes, pleaded guilty to six charges of fraud, relating to the dishonest use of a Nat West bank card. The offences took place at Eastbourne and Polegate between January 10 and 17. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine at Pease Pottage on February 19. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on February 26 and remanded in custody until that date.

February 5:

Abbe Cullen, 37, of Snowdon Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing an electronic toothbrush worth £320 from Boots at the Beacon Centre, on June 3 and an electronic toothbrush, worth £300, from the same store on June 4. She was ordered to pay £620 in compensation.

February 11:

Christopher Rickards, 36, of Thornton Place, Horley, West Sussex, pleaded guilty to using racially-aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Woodacres Way, Hailsham on November 17. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Hailsham on the same date. He pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus at Hailsham on November 17 while over the drink drive limit and he pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or MOT. He was remanded on bail until March 3 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared. Magistrates made an interim driving disqualification.

February 13

Lauren McManus, 21, of Salehurst Road, pleaded guilty to assaulting a PC on October 11. She was given a rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £45.